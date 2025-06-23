Diddy Defense May Invoke Iran Conflict in Closing Argument

Iran may be the key to Diddy's defense in his sex trafficking trial ... because we're told his defense may use the growing conflict in the Middle East as a way to take a shot at the federal case against him.

Our sources tell us Diddy's defense may invoke the recent conflict with Iran later this week in their closing argument.

We're told the possible defense goes like this ... this was a manufactured case of bedroom police instigated by Homeland Security Investigations and rather than worrying about what Diddy is doing with baby oil and lube, HSI should worry more about the escalating conflict with Iran.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Our sources also tell us Diddy's defense feels they don't need to do anything but rest their case Tuesday after the prosecution rests theirs ... because the defense believes prosecutors haven't met the burden of proof on the charges against Diddy.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution ... and we're told his defense feels the prosecution hasn't done enough to make any of those charges stick.

While it seemed like the feds would have an easy time proving Diddy transported sex workers across state lines, we're told his defense says not so fast ... saying they will pounce on testimony from male escorts who said they were not paid for sex but were paid for their time and discretion.

Yes, the male escorts had sex with Cassie and 'Jane' while Diddy watched ... but the argument is Diddy was paying for their time and discretion about the whole thing ... and anything sexual that happened in those rooms was between consenting adults.

Play video content

Closing arguments appear set for Thursday so there's still some moving parts -- Iran launched missiles at U.S. bases in the Middle East -- which Qatar intercepted -- in retaliation for Trump's opening salvo -- so it will be interesting to see what they tell jurors when the time comes.