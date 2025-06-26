Diddy Trial Prosecutors Argue Transportation for Prostitution Charges to Jury

Prosecutors in Diddy's criminal trial are telling jurors the Mann Act charges against Diddy are a slam dunk ... the feds say it's painfully obvious Diddy is guilty of interstate transportation for prostitution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik is taking the reins on the government's closing argument and she told jurors Thursday the prostitution counts are super simple.

Slavik told jurors the charge does not require force, fraud, coercion, or even consent to find Diddy guilty ... she says Diddy committed a crime if the jury finds he transported people across state lines for the purpose of having sex at freak-offs.

Diddy's defense team has said the male entertainers hired for the freak-offs were paid for their time and discretion ... but Slavik slammed that as "a ridiculous argument."

Slavik showed jurors tables and charts of multiple examples prosecutors say show Diddy arranged for male escorts to travel across state lines to be paid for prostitution with both Cassie Ventura and "Jane" (who testified under a pseudonym).