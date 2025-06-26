Diddy's Ex Daphne Joy Looks Incredible While Pumping Gas
Diddy's Ex Daphne Joy Full Tank, Full Glam, No Notes!!!
Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy is living in a whole different reality -- while he faces the heat in his federal criminal trial, she’s out pumping gas in her luxury whip.
Daphne was serving gas-station glam Wednesday in L.A. -- rocking a perilously low-cut black top that flashed her lace bra, paired with skintight bootcut jeans that put her curves on full display.
The model was lookin' fire -- full glam makeup, flawless flowing locks catching the breeze, all while casually handling business at the pump like a total queen.
Daphne's not only physically thousands of miles away from Diddy's legal drama ... she seems mentally detached from it, because she looked like she was in great spirits.
This gas stop was just a pit stop for her day -- girl had places to be and people to impress!