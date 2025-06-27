Diddy Trial Highlights From Final Day of Closing Arguments

Play video content TMZ.com

It's the final countdown ... closing arguments in the Diddy criminal trial are now in the books after an explosive day in court ... with the defense taking aim at Cassie and Jane, and prosecutors getting the last word.

Diddy's defense attorney Marc Agnifilo put on a big show handling the defense's closing argument all by himself ... getting dramatic and theatrical as he paced before the jury and explained why he feels the charges against his client are bogus.

With Diddy's family watching from the gallery, Agnifilo told jurors Diddy was a victim of the government's bedroom policing ... and he warned us all, we could be the next targets if the feds don't like the way we have sex ... as he says was the case with Diddy.

Agnifilo went hard on Cassie and Jane ... he said they were into the freak-offs and wanted to have sex with other men in front of Diddy ... and he even claimed Cassie wanted a male escort to urinate on her.

Cassie was 9 months pregnant when she took the stand and jurors have also seen her in freak-off videos ... but Agnifilo seemed to be taking a bit of a risk and playing with fire by going in so hard on Cassie.

Agnifilo picked apart the charges against Diddy ... and he may have created enough reasonable doubt, but the hardest ones to argue against are easily the two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

A lot of what jurors heard from Agnifilo lined up with what he told us months ago ... so the defense is sticking with their main theory about government overreach and bedroom policing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey had the last word ... she handled the rebuttal and tried to poke holes in Agnifilo's closing argument, pushing back on the way he characterized the case.

The case will be sent to jurors Monday, and then they will deliberate ... so we could get a verdict as early as next week, though the looming July 4 holiday could speed up or delay a verdict.