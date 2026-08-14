Influencer Brianna Olsen's Baby Dad Santos Salazar Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

Influencer Brianna Olsen's baby dad, Santos Salazar, was taken into custody early Thursday morning for alleged attempted murder, TMZ has learned.

According to online records, Salazar was taken into custody at approximately 12:30 AM and booked around 4:40 AM. His bail was set at $1 million, and he is facing a felony charge.

LAPD tells TMZ ... Salazar was booked for attempted murder.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... LAPD responded to a domestic violence call to an address belonging to both Salazar and Olsen on Wednesday night around 9:40 PM.

Play video content Video: Influencer Brianna Olsen’s Baby Dad Santos Salazar Arrested Snapchat/@richmomdiaries

We're told the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the alleged victim, and LAPD arrested one person for attempted murder.

The circumstances surrounding the case remain unclear, including what specifically investigators believe led to the attempted murder allegation, as it is an open investigation.

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The arrest quickly became a major topic among Olsen's followers, with speculation spreading online about what may exactly have gone down.

Olsen addressed the situation during a live stream Thursday, seemingly streaming a phone call with Salazar from jail. She also indicated that the baby she and Salazar share is fine.

In early 2026, the couple welcomed a baby boy -- Sunday Ray -- and have shared updates surrounding his birth on social media.