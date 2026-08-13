Tate Brothers' Supporters Protest Outside Miami Jail, Call for Their Release

Andrew and Tristan Tate have a group of supporters fighting in their corner ... with protesters taking to the streets Thursday outside the Miami jail where the brothers are being held and demanding their release.

A crowd gathered outside Federal Detention Center Miami ... marching through the area while holding signs supporting the controversial influencers and calling for them to be freed.

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The protesters appeared fired up as they moved past the lockup in the sweltering Florida heat ... chanting in support of the brothers while several onlookers recorded the demonstration.

As we reported ... U.S. Marshals arrested Andrew and Tristan outside a Miami bare-knuckle boxing event in July after authorities executed a UK extradition warrant.

British prosecutors have accused the brothers of rape, sexual assault, human trafficking and other alleged sex crimes stemming from alleged conduct between 2010 and 2017.

In total, 21 charges have been authorized against them ... 10 for Andrew and 11 for Tristan.

Their attorney, Joseph McBride, previously told TMZ they are "100 percent" fighting extradition ... arguing the brothers are not flight risks and have consistently appeared for court proceedings in their Romanian human-trafficking case and a Florida defamation case.