21 Charges Against Tate Brothers Authorized in UK, Prosecutors Confirm

Andrew and Tristan Tate may be charged in the UK for offenses including rape and human trafficking, prosecutors in the country have confirmed.

The Crown Prosecution Service says 21 total charges have been authorized against the two brothers -- Tristan's facing 11, and Andrew's facing 10.

However, CPS says the domestic criminal charges in Romania must be settled first before anything can move forward in the UK.

The Crown Prosecution Service says the charges authorized against Tristan are rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking in connection to one alleged victim. Charges of rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution for gain in connection to three alleged victims have been authorized against Andrew. Andrew and Tristan are currently out on bail.

As you know ... Andrew and Tristan flew back from Romania to the United States in February after Romanian prosecutors lifted their travel ban ... though their case was not dropped, and the brothers were expected to return to Romania.

When Andrew and Tristan landed back in the U.S., they proclaimed their innocence to a gaggle of photographers ... reminding the public that they weren't convicted of any crimes.

One of Andrew's girlfriends -- Bri Stern -- accused him of attacking her during sex just a few weeks after he touched down in the States.

The brothers headed back to Romania in March after spending a few weeks in the U.S. Andrew told reporters upon arriving that “innocent men don’t run from anything.”

While the federal government in the U.S. is investigating the Tates -- Tristan is being looked at in a Florida probe in which Governor Ron DeSantis announced the brothers are not welcome in the state -- the Tates' lawyer, Joseph McBride, has referred to the investigation as "merely a formality."