Andrew Tate's Ex Says He Was Initially Kind Before Relationship Took A Turn

Bri Stern -- Andrew Tate's ex-girlfriend who is suing him for allegedly attacking her during sex -- is now speaking out against the self-proclaimed misogynist ... saying while their relationship was initially loving, it took a dark turn.

Stern sat down for a full interview with the Daily Mail, published Friday ... and, she opened up about the early days of their relationship, noting everything was wonderful early on.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Stern says a mutual friend hooked her up with Tate ... describing him as a "big teddy bear" -- claiming she knew nothing about his controversial internet comments before meeting him and his brother Tristan in Romania.

Bri says she "thought he was so kind, so sweet, so warm and loving. Everything was great in the beginning. He even talked about how much he respected women."

Of course ... Bri contends it didn't stay great forever -- alleged text messages he sent her and obtained by TMZ included one where she claims he messaged her asking what the point of having her around is if he can't "beat" and "impregnate" her.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Stern tells DM she was "scared to death" near the end of her relationship ... and, her terror hasn't subsided -- 'cause she says she's receiving abusive messages from numerous Tate fans online.

We broke the story ... Bri filed a sexual assault report -- and later a lawsuit -- against Tate last month, claiming he attacked her on March 11 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Bri claims Tate was choking her during sex ... but, the alleged act became too rough -- and, even though she swears she asked him to stop, he just kept going.

Play video content TMZ.com

Andrew has denied all of the allegations against him ... and, his lawyer sarcastically compared her complaints of a concussion to a child complaining about a tummy ache.

The Tate brothers' legal issues are mounting BTW ... 'cause Andrew and Tristan are being investigated by federal prosecutors, according to an opposing attorney in a defamation case.