Andrew Tate Criminal Investigation Moving Forward, Attorney Talks With Cops

Cops are pressing on with their investigation into Andrew Tate after his ex-girlfriend Bri Stern accused him of sexual assault and filed a police report.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Andrew's attorney, Joseph McBride, spoke Tuesday with the Beverly Hills Police Department, which is handling the criminal probe.

Our sources say Tate's lawyer and cops discussed the ongoing investigation and police told McBride that at some point in the future, Andrew needs to give a statement on the alleged incident.

Our law enforcement sources confirmed the conversation ... telling us talks at this point are informal.

TMZ broke the story ... Bri went to cops and filed a police report claiming Andrew attacked her while they were having sex at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She claims he nearly choked her unconscious and beat her face during a violent sexual encounter.

Bri also filed a lawsuit, claiming Andrew threatened to kill her if she ever crossed her.