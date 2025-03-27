Andrew Tate Denies Ex-Girlfriend's Allegation of Attack During Sex

Andrew Tate is strongly denying allegations from a woman who claims he violently choked her during a sexual encounter 2 weeks ago ... leading to her filing a police report.

Tate's legal team tells TMZ ... "Andrew Tate vehemently rejects this outrageous allegation and will relentlessly pursue legal action against anyone involved in spreading this blatant falsehood."

As we reported ... Bri Stern filed a sexual assault report with police, claiming Andrew attacked her on March 11 while they were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Photos obtained by TMZ show bruising on Bri's face, which she claims is a direct result of Tate's violent behavior during sex.

However, Tate's legal team is addressing the photos head-on, telling us ... "Once again, we witness the media recklessly publishing a one-sided narrative, disregarding the most fundamental facts. The photos? Not taken in the Beverly Hills Hotel bathroom. They weren’t even snapped at night. No bruising. No evidence whatsoever."

Tate's team goes on to say Bri's "sensational claim" is coming from someone who "chose to spend multiple nights with Andrew and then grew angry with him when he did not fly her to New York City on a private jet."

That said ... our sources tell us Bri traveled to New York on a work trip just days after her sexual encounter with Tate, where she went to the emergency room and was diagnosed as "post-concussive."

Tate's team is also responding to screenshots TMZ obtained of alleged texts between Andrew and Bri -- where he talks about beating her -- saying ... "As for the supposed text messages -- no verification, no metadata, nothing. In an era where AI can generate entire conversations in seconds, it’s impressive how quickly unverified screenshots become ‘evidence’ when they suit the narrative.”

They argue Tate's account of what happened with Bri will not align with "the desired narrative," adding, "It’s far simpler to run with a sensational headline than to confront the truth."