Andrew & Tristan Tate Claim Innocence After Arriving Back in U.S.A.

Andrew and Tristan Tate are back in the United States after spending much of the last few years fighting legal battles in Romania ... and, they hit the ground challenging allegations of sex trafficking and rape, claiming they're victims of misinformation and straight-up lies.

The brothers -- who were indicted on sex trafficking charges in the Eastern European country back in 2023 -- arrived in Fort Lauderdale Thursday ... and, reporters were waiting for them.

Andrew says America is a democratic society where people are innocent until proven guilty ... and, he asks everyone to stop rushing to judgment -- because they haven't been convicted of a single crime.

Tate notes his case was dismissed in December ... adding he wants to see an end to the "carefully constructed narratives" casting him and his brother as guilty men.

Remember, Andrew was arrested back in late 2022 ... and prosecutors charged him and his brother with creating a criminal gang. Andrew was also charged with rape. The Tate brothers have denied all allegations.

A court ruled it could not prosecute Andrew and Tristan because of a series of irregularities committed by the prosecutors. Nevertheless, the brothers are still under investigation.

#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida does not welcome Andrew and Tristan Tate flying back from Romania, says A.G. @JamesUthmeierFL exploring legal options to deal with it



"No: Florida is not a place where you're welcome with that type of conduct."



"Our Attorney General,…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is clearly not moved by the brothers' claim of innocence ... saying he wasn't aware they were coming to his state until they landed.

Governor DeSantis pretty much says he wouldn't have let them land if he'd known about their plan because "Florida is not a place where you're welcome with that type of conduct."