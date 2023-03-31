Andrew Tate Released From Romanian Jail, Placed On House Arrest

Andrew Tate has been released from a Romanian jail ... after spending 3 months locked up for sex-trafficking allegations, TMZ has confirmed.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled in favor of Andrew and his brother Tristan on their latest appeal of a recent 30-day extension for their time behind bars. The two have filed unsuccessful appeals on previous occasions.

A spokesperson for Andrew and Tristan tells TMZ ... "They will be placed under house arrest while the investigation continues," adding their team is ecstatic about the news. We're told both brothers are excited to be reunited with their families once again, and are thanking their supporters for standing by them.

Andrew and his bro posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, simply pointing to Friday ... although it's unclear if either were aware of their upcoming release.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022 @GretaThunberg

As we reported, The 2 were arrested in December -- Andrew was accused of rape and running a human trafficking ring. The noise surrounding his arrest came directly after he got into a Twitter beef with environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

People were also poking fun at Andrew while locked up ... after saying he saw himself with "a full head of hair" in his reflection -- around the same time a shocking image of him with really thin hair started to make the rounds.