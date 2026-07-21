Play video content Video: Rep. Wesley Hunt Dodges Tate Brothers Question After Taking Pic With Them Before Arrest TMZ.com

Rep. Wesley Hunt had no interest in answering a question about the Andrew and Tristan Tate arrest ... despite taking a photo with them in his office just days before they were busted.

Charlie Cotton from our TMZ DC crew got the Congressman from Texas on Tuesday on Capitol Hill ... and before he could even finish his question, Rep. Hunt offered a "no comment."

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Undaunted, Charlie pressed on ... asking if Rep. Hunt regretted posing with the Tates now that they've been arrested due to a litany of charges filed in the United Kingdom.

Rep. Hunt climbed into a luxury SUV and shut the door in Charlie's face without responding.

ICYMI ... Daily Mail obtained a photo of Andrew and Tristan posing with Hunt in his office -- a huge smile on his face while he stood between the two stoic men. The photo was reportedly taken last Tuesday, when the Tate bros visited Capitol Hill.

Worth noting ... politicians take photos with tons of people -- so it's possible Rep. Hunt thought nothing of this.

That said, both Tates were already facing a collective 21 charges in the UK before additional charges were announced Saturday, so the photo is certainly raising some eyebrows.