Play video content Video: Capitol Hill Gas Leak? Burchett Teases Schumer Over Apparent Senate Fart

Rep. Tim Burchett is cutting Chuck Schumer some slack over his apparent Senate floor fart ... and joking Taco Bell may be the real culprit behind the Capitol Hill gas leak.

Our TMZ DC team caught up with the Tennessee congressman Thursday morning and asked whether he heard Schumer seemingly let one rip while ripping President Trump on the Senate floor.

Play video content Video: Chuck Schumer Appears to Let Out Loud Fart on Senate Floor C-SPAN2

Burchett immediately points the finger at the fast-food chain currently battling some explosive headlines.

The 61-year-old lawmaker even delivers a reassuring message directly to Schumer ... telling him it's okay, he's human and -- should the Senator need him -- he'll be there. Finally ... some bipartisan support in Washington!

Burchett also serves up some bathroom wisdom of his own ... joking that, at his age, if he passes a restroom, it's only by accident.

As TMZ previously reported, Schumer appeared to pass gas Tuesday while criticizing Trump's Iran war on the Senate floor. A long, suspicious noise rang out during his remarks ... but Schumer never acknowledged it and kept right on talking.

Play video content Video: Taco Bell Under Investigation Over Explosive Diarrhea Parasite Outbreak | TMZ TV TMZ.com

Meanwhile, Taco Bell is being investigated for potential links to an explosive diarrhea parasite outbreak ... and Burchett tells us why that's actually making for an attractive reason to Live Más.