FDA Investigating Taco Bell Lettuce Supplier in Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

The FDA may be zeroing in on the source of Taco Bell's diarrhea debacle ... putting the chain's lettuce supplier under the microscope.

They've identified Taylor Farms as a possible source of the cyclosporiasis outbreak plaguing 4 Midwestern states ... this reportedly from a person familiar with the investigation.

Play video content Video: Taco Bell Under Investigation Over Explosive Diarrhea Parasite Outbreak | TMZ TV TMZ.com

Almost 7,000 people have gotten sick across the country, but this investigation is focused on the hundreds of cases in Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. So, it's unclear which sources are responsible for the other outbreaks in the U.S.

Taco Bell recently said in a statement that it has "voluntarily and temporarily removed limited ingredients" as a precaution, but stressed that officials hadn't confirmed a source yet.

Taylor Farms has had outbreak issues with this particular bacteria before ... in 2013 their salad mix made hundreds of people sick from cyclosporiasis. They were also the source of a 2024 E. coli from McDonald's onions.

Play video content Video: Rep. Tim Burchett Predicts Caitlin Clark Will Leave for Europe, Says WNBA Would Return to Coach Flights TMZ DC

This outbreak has gone so viral, so to speak, that when the TMZ DC team caught up with Tennessee congressman Rep. Tim Burchett, he cut Chuck Schumer some slack over his apparent Senate floor fart -- joking Taco Bell may be the real culprit behind the Capitol Hill gas leak.