Taco Bell Stock Drops Amid Explosive Diarrhea Headlines

Taco Bell stock made a splash on Tuesday -- and not in a good way -- after headlines swirled about explosive diarrhea perhaps being linked to the popular fast food joint.

Even though a connection has not been made ... shares of Yum Brands, in which Taco Bell is under the umbrella, dropped 4.5% to less than $160 a share. The price continued to slide during after-hours trading.

The recent outbreak of cyclosporiasis may be connected to lettuce served at Taco Bell ... and state and federal investigators are looking into the matter.

According to The Washington Post ... the investigation is ongoing, with leafy lettuce as the leading suspect in what's causing the outbreak ... but that doesn't mean other food items can be ruled out. To be clear ... the investigation extends beyond Taco Bell locations ... with officials looking into various potential sources for the outbreak.

As you know ... Taco Bell recently removed several fresh ingredients -- including lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and its cilantro-onion blend -- from some locations while health officials investigate the surge in cyclospora.

"Public health officials have not confirmed a link to Taco Bell or any specific ingredient, supplier, ​restaurant or retailer," Taco Bell said in a statement to Reuters.