Travis Kelce Goes Back To Football Training For First Time Since Taylor Swift Wedding

Travis Kelce is getting back into his football groove after calling a timeout on his NFL career to marry Taylor Swift in an NBA arena.

Cameras caught the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end working up a sweat Thursday in a training session in Florida ... the first we've seen him work out for the upcoming NFL season since tying the knot with Taylor earlier this month at Madison Square Garden.

Trav was decked out in Nike for his workout, with his duffel in one hand and a sports drink in the other ... and it even looks like he's got his wedding band on.

But we did recently get a glimpse of a fluffy dog hopping off Taylor's private jet this week when Travis flew down to Florida. The dog is believed to be the power couple's pooch.