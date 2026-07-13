Pat McAfee Gushes Over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding, Shuts Down Critics

Play video content Video: Pat McAfee Praises Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding, Pushes Back on Critics X/@PatMcAfeeShow

Pat McAfee is sharing as much as he can about the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding without getting in trouble ... saying any criticism of the ceremony is nonsense, because it was a "spectacular" evening!!

The former Indianapolis Colts punter kicked off "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday by pulling back the curtain, or rather the neutral-colored drapes, on the ultra-secretive celebration.

While Pat insists he's keeping plenty under wraps, he drops some jaw-dropping tidbits and gushes it was the greatest event he's ever attended.

Pat says guests weren't allowed to have phones or take notes, so everything being reported has come down to memory ... but one thing he says he remembers vividly is just how over-the-top the wedding was.

He also took direct aim at critics who've trashed the affair ... saying people can complain all they want about Manhattan street closures. As for the wedding itself, he says it was "the most spectacular grand thing I've ever seen in my entire life."

Pat says Travis looked head-over-heels for Taylor all night ... and their love was obvious to everyone in the room.

As TMZ reported, Taylor and Travis were spotted together for the first time since saying "I do" when they attended JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk's wedding last Friday ... looking every bit like newlyweds after keeping a low profile following their own blockbuster celebration.