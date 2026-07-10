Newlyweds Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce: See First Photos of Couple Since Wedding
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Pretty in Pink Newlyweds Attend Pal JuJu’s Wedding!!!
Published
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce nearly stole the show at a pal’s wedding … a week after their star-studded celebration at Madison Square Garden.
TMZ obtained photos of the newlyweds at JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk's wedding. Taylor rocked a floral pink dress, while Travis looked handsome in fitted black suit.
The two were also seen hanging out with Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.