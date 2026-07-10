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Nolan Wells' Best Friend Says Death Was 'Not A Whole Race Thing'

Nolan Wells' Best Friend Death Has Nothing To Do With Race!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Don't Make This Racial
Video: Nolan Wells’ Best Friend Says His Case Is 'Not a Whole Race Thing'
TMZ.com

Nolan Wells' best friend, Jayvon Williams, is speaking out on the Mississippi teen's death ... and while he thinks things aren't lining up in the case, he believes this whole investigation is being misconstrued.

We got Jayvon on "TMZ Live" Friday ... and he told us Nolan's death is being turned into a race thing because elements of the investigation aren't lining up.

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Jayvon tells us investigators haven't reached out to talk to him about Nolan at all ... which is shocking because one would think he has valuable information to share, specifically in regards to Nolan's relationship with the boys he was last seen with on Horn Island, where he was found dead.

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FURTHERING THE INVESTGATION
Video: Attorney Ben Crump Doesn't Trust Authorities When it Comes to Death of Nolan Wells
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Meanwhile, attorney Ben Crump told us on "TMZ Live" yesterday ... he has been trying to pull the investigation away from Mississippi authorities, thinking there could be a cover-up based on the state's history of racial violence.

Jayvon disagrees ... he says labelling this case as a "race thing" is not the way to go ... telling us, "Obviously they're gonna paint it as that because none of this adds up."

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ONSHORE ARGUMENT?
Video: Viral Verbal Altercation on the Scene of An Alleged Incident Involving Nolan Wells

Jayvon also offered some clarity on one of the investigation's contradictions ... the viral video that has circulated around social media.

He says there was a fight on the island ... but it did not involve Nolan ... but rather a different friend who was acting "very hostile" while his parents were trying to get him off the island.

We spoke with the original owner of that viral video on Friday as well ... and they also confirmed there was a fight on the island that involved a "mixed" kid and a white kid, which is not part of the video or the reason it was posted in the first place.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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