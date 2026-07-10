Mitch McConnell's D.C. Home Getting New Flooring As He Remains Hospitalized

Play video content Video: Work Crews Spotted at Mitch McConnell's Home TMZ DC

While the health status of Senator Mitch McConnell remains up in the air ... life goes on at his Washington, D.C. residence ... at least when it comes to flooring.

Our intrepid TMZ DC producer Charlie Cotton paid a visit to the Senator's home Friday to see if he could get any answers on Mitch's health ... and he saw something interesting leaving the house.

No, it wasn't Mitch ... it was a guy with some carpeting samples.

Charlie spoke to the guy off camera ... and it sounds like new tiles are being considered too.

Mitch has been in the hospital since June 14 after paramedics responded to a report of an unconscious person in his Washington, D.C. home. Footage obtained by CNN shows paramedics getting him in an ambulance -- showing absolutely no sense of urgency.

Play video content Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Elaine Chao of Being a "Communist Spy" TMZ DC

Americans want to know what's up with Mitch ... and they're getting conflicting reports.

Marjorie Taylor Greene told us Mitch is a vegetable and his "Communist Chinese spy" wife is meeting with Chinese leaders instead of rushing home to be by his bedside.

Meanwhile, Scott Jennings says the 84-year-old politician was lucid enough to have a conversation for "just shy of 20 minutes" about current events.

President Trump, on the other hand, has "no idea" how Mitch is doing ... at least as of a couple of days ago.