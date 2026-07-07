Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Sen. Mitch McConnell's Wife, Elaine Chao, a Communist Spy

Play video content Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Elaine Chao of Being a "Communist Spy" TMZ DC

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Senator Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, is a Chinese spy who bailed on her husband who was at death's door to meet with a Communist Chinese leader.

Jacob got Greene in NYC Tuesday, and she went scorched earth on just about everyone in D.C. ... claiming Senator McConnell was brought back from the dead in mid-June when he was found unresponsive at his home. He's been in the hospital ever since and Greene says he's a "vegetable."

Greene says shame on McConnell's family for not triggering a resignation, and she is apoplectic over his wife's decision to be in China to meet with its Vice President when the Senator was rushed to the hospital. Although Greene says Chao left her husband's bedside for her visit to China, Chao was already in China and did not rush home because of her husband's medical emergency.

Greene flat-out calls Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, a Communist Spy, and calls Republicans hypocrites for not calling her out.

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The shame goes far and wide as far as Greene is concerned ... she's appalled at the Republican Party for sticking with members who are no longer able to function just to keep the majority.