Edgar Berlanga Says Boxing Is His First Love, But Wants To Wrestle And Act

Play video content Video: Edgar Berlanga Eyes Wrestling, Acting After Boxing Career TMZSports.com

Edgar Berlanga has huge plans for the future, and it goes beyond simply winning belts in the boxing ring ... telling TMZ Sports he gunning for the silver screen, and maybe even a different kind of ring.

The 29-year-old star boxer from Brooklyn chopped it up with Babcock this week ... where he was promoting his July 26th bout against Steven Butler at Madison Square Garden.

The knockout specialist recently signed with Dana White's Zuffa Boxing ... and part of the reason why was the UFC honcho's ability to create stars.

"Dana made the UFC a brand. That's one thing that caught my eye when he came into boxing. He understands how to market, how to build fighters," Berlanga said.

"I said, 'Yo, Dana, I'm gonna do my job. I'm gonna win, I'm gonna look good, I'm gonna catch these knockouts, and continue to build my brand. One day you'll probably call me like 'Yo, I got a spot for you to do some WWE.'"

And, Edgar's not kidding.

His dream tag team partner? He says it's Damian Priest, who is a buddy of his.

Damian Priest, Lola Vice, and Edgar Berlanga brought the energy and Puerto Rican pride to the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC! 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/PKXNtWFiAC @TKOGrp

Berlanga says he'd also like to act ... and almost got the opportunity to do some in Creed III, before he injured himself, and had to pull out of the project.

He very well may get more opportunities.

William Morris Endeavor -- one of the biggest and most powerful talent agencies in Hollywood -- owns a controlling stake in TKO Group, which partially owns Zuffa Boxing.

Now, everthing outside the boxing ring is contingent upon winning inside the squared circle ... and that's exactly what Berlanga says he intends to do.

Play video content Video: Edgar Berlanga Talks Upcoming Fight Against Steven Butler TMZSports.com

Edgar started his career on an insane knockout tear, putting out his first 16 opponents. With a big step up in competition, adversity followed ... and Berlanga lost two of his last three fights, one against Canelo Alvarez.

With the experience under his belt, and renewed focus ... EB says he's ready to go.

"I'm feeling amazing. I'm back better than ever," Edgar says. "My sparring, my conditioning, I'm just on a different level. My mentality now, World Championship time."

The journey picks up later this month ... and when he makes his way to the ring at MSG, Edgar says he'll have a very special guest by his side.