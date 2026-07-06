WWE Star Jey Uso’s Wife Files For Divorce After 12 Years Together
WWE Star Jey Uso Wife Slaps Him With Divorce Papers After 12 Years Of Marriage
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Jey Uso’s wife, Takecia Fatu, filed for divorce from the WWE star following 12 years of marriage ... TMZ has learned.
According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Takecia listed the date of marriage as February 13, 2014 and said the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”
She says they share one minor son, named Jeyce, who was born in 2012. Takecia asked the court to award her primary physical custody of their kid, but was open to joint legal custody.
In her filing, Takecia also requested exclusive use of their Georgia home, child and spousal support, and attorney fees.