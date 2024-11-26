Vanessa Hudgens Fangirls Meeting WWE Superstars At 'Monday Night Raw'

Vanessa Hudgens was on Cloud 9 at "Monday Night Raw" ... getting a special meet-and-greet with some of her favorite WWE Superstars!!

The actress and her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker, took a break from parenting to enjoy a date night in Glendale, Ariz. ... and they made the best of it by checking out some good old-fashioned wrasslin'.

On top of getting to witness all the in-ring action, the two were even able to spend time backstage with some of the Superstars ... and made sure to snap pics with some huge names in the organization.

Hudgens' Instagram post included the likes of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Bayley, The New Day and Jey Uso!!

She was rocking a Roman Reigns shirt while Tucker was sporting Seth Rollins gear ... so hopefully that didn't cause any drama between the two.

"Wrestling is cool. Get into it," Hudgens said.

Hudgens and Tucker -- who recently spent time in the L.A. Angels organization -- welcomed a child to the world back in July. Tucker is currently a free agent ... but has plenty of time between now and spring training to find a new home.