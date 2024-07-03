Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Cole Tucker's 28th Birthday With Cute Message

Vanessa Hudgens is giving a special shoutout to her man, Cole Tucker, on his 28th birthday ... taking to Instagram to shower her husband with all the love.

"Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck 🥳," the actress said to the Los Angeles Angels organization's third basemen on Wednesday. "You make the world a brighter place just by being you, ♥️🤟🏽"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we previously reported, the two lovebirds got married back in December 2023 ... after Tucker popped the question to the actress earlier that year.

The 35-year-old actress and the ball player have been inseparable since they started dating back in 2020 ... and Hudgens -- who is pregnant with their first child -- has made plenty of appearances at Tucker's games to show her support.

Unfortunately for Tucker, he was recently placed on the temporarily inactive list. The reason for this move by the Salt Lake Bees -- the Angels' Triple-A affiliate -- is not known at this time.

It has been an up-and-down season for the utility player. He started spring training with the Seattle Mariners as a non-roster invite before being assigned to their Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainers.

A month later, he was released and picked up by the Angels. He saw some big-league action in late April, but the squad designated him for assignment -- then sent him back to the Bees.

No word on how the happy couple plans to celebrate the day ... but we imagine they will be spending some quality time together.