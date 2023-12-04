Vanessa Hudgens, MLB's Cole Tucker Hit Beach After Tying Knot In Mexico

... Hit The Beach After Tying The Knot In Mexico

Vanessa Hudgens and Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker are officially Mr. and Mrs. after marrying in Mexico ... and the newlyweds hit the beach with family and friends to celebrate.

TMZ confirmed the news ... the former Colorado Rockies shortstop and the actress said their I Do's in Tulum Mexico over the weekend, months after we broke the news Tucker and Hudgens got engaged.

The couple hasn't released any photos from the actual wedding ... but there is a photo floating around social media of Hudgens in a white gown.

Hudgens continued with the all-white after the nuptials as the "High School Musical" actress wore a white one-piece bathing suit on the beach with her hubby, family, and friends.

You can also see Tucker -- a longtime MLB player -- wearing a wedding ring.

Hudgens said she knew Tucker was "the one" after their first weekend together ... but was still surprised when Tucker popped the question.

"We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened," Hudgens said. "It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out."