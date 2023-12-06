Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker Attend Laker Game After Mexico Wedding

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker Newlyweds Hit Up Laker Game ... After Getting Hitched In Mexico

12/6/2023 7:30 AM PT
First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes ... the Laker game!!

Fresh off exchanging "I Dos" in Mexico over the weekend, newlyweds Vanessa Hudgens and MLB player Cole Tucker decided to stop by Crypto.com Arena to catch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game on Tuesday ... and the married couple looked as happy as ever!!

The duo showed up to the venue in pretty casual 'fits ... with Tucker rocking a white crew neck and snapback, and Hudgens electing for a long coat and red ball cap.

As we previously reported, the actress and athlete had their closest friends in Tulum for the occasion ... with the whole crew celebrating their vows on the beach.

There were a ton of other celebrities in attendance for the Lakers' In-Season Tournament win over the Suns ... including Kim Kardashian, Flea, Druski, Rich Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

The A-listers picked a good one, as the home team won, 106-103 ... eliminating Phoenix from the tourney.

Next up for the Purple & Gold, a semi-final matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans ... and we take it the stars won't miss that contest, either.

