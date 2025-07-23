Paul Heyman Accepts Roman Reigns Challenge For A Tag Team Match At SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam just got a whole lot bigger ... 'cause Paul Heyman has accepted Roman Reigns' challenge for a tag team match at next week's big event -- saying the only thing left to decide is the date!

Adam Glyn caught up with the Wiseman in NYC, and asked him about the video put out by Reigns yesterday calling for a match between himself and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

"Roman Reigns has picked his poison, now Roman Reigns can pick the date," he said. "Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed accept the challenge for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at Summerslam."

"Welcome to my island of relevancy."

But words are words ... does this make it official?

"If I say it, it's biblical bitches," Heyman said.

And the Tribal Chief won't be going it alone, as Jey accepted his offer to reunite part of the OG Bloodline, so all that's left to do is put pen to paper.

Tensions are guaranteed next weekend at MetLife Stadium ... as Roman will be looking to exact some revenge against Heyman and his group after they laid him out in the middle of the ring.

Roman and Paul used to be on good terms, as Heyman served as the Wiseman to Reigns and the bloodline. But at WrestleMania in Las Vegas ... Heyman hit the OTC below the belt -- and aligned with Seth Rollins.