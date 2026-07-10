Conor McGregor Belts 'Wonderwall,' Yanks Max Holloway's Glasses At UFC 329 Presser

Play video content Video: Conor Mcgregor

Conor McGregor hasn't fought in five years, but he certainly doesn't have mic rust -- 'cause the Notorious put on a show at his UFC 329 press conference with Max Holloway.

The fighters on Saturday's main card spoke with the media in Las Vegas on Thursday ... and the 37-year-old former champ-champ found himself right back in his usual groove.

The night was filled with trash talk ... and even some random Oasis karaoke when Conor was asked which comeback is bigger -- his, or the Gallagher bros' return in 2025.

The whole crowd joined in as he belted "Wonderwall" ... including his wife, Dee, and their kids, who were present for the event.

Holloway threw in some verbal jabs of his own ... but also reiterated what he told TMZ Sports earlier this week, saying he feels he's facing the best version of McGregor at T-Mobile Arena.

When it came time to square up for a photo op, McGregor came running up to Holloway and ripped the Oakley Meta shades off his face ... and thankfully, Max shared his POV on social media.

Man I'm going to miss those sunglasses @oakleymeta #UFC329 pic.twitter.com/m0HG7nvFaU @BlessedMMA

McGregor has had plenty of memorable moments in the Octagon, but he's also famous for his media antics over the course of his career ... especially leading up to his Nate Diaz bouts.