Egypt Soccer Fans Seemingly Singled Out by Security at World Cup Game, Stadium Clarifies

Videos circulating around social media claim Egypt fans were singled out for extra security before a FIFA World Cup match in Atlanta ... but reps for the stadium are calling foul.

A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz Arena tells TMZ ... footage showing soccer fans entering the stadium for Tuesday's Round of 16 match between Egypt and Argentina is being misconstrued.

Oh this is so bad !! This is terr!ble! A clearer video of the officials allowing Argentines walk into the stadium without searching then but searching Egyptian fans only!! This is very sad to see in 2026💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/0bFHJ29gao @dammiedammie35

While social media users claim Egypt fans were stopped for pat downs while Argentina fans were waved through, the stadium rep says the Egypt fans were part of a supporter group, and as such, they were patted down for fireworks and other banned items before entry.

We're told the reason Egypt fans were stopped while Argentina fans were sent on their way is that the Argentina fans in the video were not part of a supporter group... just general fans, and they were being waved toward a different gate, where they went through security ... the same as everyone else.

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That said, there's a reason why folks online were crying racism ... when a security guard is confronted by a person filming and asked, "Do you guys only pat down Egypt?" she responds with a simple "Yeah."

Still, it sounds like that was the directive for that particular gate because of the supporter groups' protocol.

People's radars are on high-alert for discrimination as we get deeper into the World Cup tournament ... with FIFA currently investigating a potential racial heckling from Argentina fans against influencer IShowSpeed ... and a Paraguayan politician's allegedly racial remarks toward the French squad on social media.

Mexico fans also chanted an anti-gay slur during some of their World Cup matches.