Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms 2026 World Cup Will Be His Last

This Is My Last Dance on Soccer's Biggest Stage

Cristiano Ronaldo says this World Cup will be his last ... and one of soccer's greatest careers is officially entering the final stretch.

The Portuguese superstar confirmed Sunday that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his final appearance on the sport's biggest stage ... ending months of speculation about whether he'd suit up for another run with his national team.

Ronaldo broke the news ahead of Portugal's Round of 16 showdown against Spain ... admitting this tournament will be his farewell, even if he's not quite ready to hang up the cleats for good. He also insisted he'll retire on his timeline -- not anyone else's.

The 41-year-old has long been considered one of the greatest soccer players ever ... winning countless championships, five Player of the Year awards and leading Portugal to multiple international titles -- all while becoming his country's all-time leader in goals and appearances.

This World Cup is also a history-maker ... Ronaldo became the first men's player to appear in six World Cups, and he's still chasing the one major trophy that's eluded him throughout his legendary career.

Portugal now faces a win-or-go-home clash Monday with Spain ... and every match from here on out could be the final chapter in one of the most iconic careers soccer has ever seen.