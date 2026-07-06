Dustin Poirier Says He Lost 'Big' Sponsor After Arrest, Wants To Apologize To Officer

Play video content Video: Dustin Poirier Discusses the Aftermath of his Arrest, Offers Apology To Officer The Diary Of A CEO

Dustin Poirier is dealing with the fallout from his recent legal K.O. ... revealing he lost a "big" business deal over it all -- but he wants to connect with the responding officer and make amends.

The retired UFC superstar opened up on his public intoxication arrest on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast ... and explained he started drinking because it was Father's Day and he couldn't help but think about his own pops, which made him feel depressed.

Prior to getting to the airport, Poirier said it was a great day -- he spent time with his kids, and his daughter wrote him a letter ... but once he started traveling, he had a few glasses of champagne, which turned into more booze.

He said he downed two glasses on his flight to Atlanta ... and during a layover, he had more champagne and shots.

Play video content Video: Dustin Poirier Belligerent During Airport Arrest, 'I'll Fight You Right Now' Atlanta Police Department

By the time he got to his gate, Poirier admitted the rest of his memory is fuzzy ... and he doesn't want to refresh it through the body camera footage.

Poirier said it wouldn't benefit him to see it ... especially how he disrespected the agents and officers. He has since deleted social media to avoid all the commentary. He stated he's hoping to reconnect with the officer involved in his arrest so he can thank him for doing his job.