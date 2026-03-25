Conor McGregor Announces Comeback To 'Save Fighting Again'

Conor McGregor says he's officially back ... and he's here to "save fighting again."

The 37-year-old UFC superstar -- who hasn't fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021 -- went to social media to address recent chatter of a comeback ... telling his millions of followers "the rumours are true."

"Mr. Confidence returns to save fighting again!" he said Tuesday night alongside a mirror selfie. "Call your grandma! Nanny we did it! Watch and pay me. F*** you pay me. You fat Irish p**** you don’t have my money I put your brain to sleep."

"See ya’s in the Casinos after, the Mac loves yas all, I got love for yas all it’s an honor it’s light work it’s easy."

The message comes amid speculation that McGregor could make his triumphant return during International Fight Week in July ... and based on what Conor's saying ... that's entirely possible.

"BIG MONEY MAC DADDY MCGREGOR I EXPECT FAWNING OF THE HIGHEST FOR LIFE," he continued.

"I DO THIS FIGHT GAME EASY PEEZY 🥋 THE SOUND OF MY SHOTS OFF THE HEAD GO 'BING' in green dot laser form."

"Watch divine magic when I fight 🙏✨"

While an opponent hasn't yet been named, Jorge Masvidal recently told TMZ Sports' Michael Babcock he wanted a crack at The Notorious.

Play video content TMZSports.com

There has been talk of the former champ-champ coming back for years ... but for a variety of reasons, it never happened.