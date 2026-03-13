Jorge Masvidal Wants Conor McGregor Fight, I'll Break His F****** Face!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jorge Masvidal hasn't fought in the UFC since 2023, but Gamebred tells TMZ Sports he's down for a comeback fight against Conor McGregor ... and he's got violence on his mind!

The star MMA fighter and Babcock were choppin' it up about his upcoming training session with FBI Agents in Quantico when the topic shifted to a potential return to the Octagon.

"I always keep that door open. I'm always training. I'm always keeping myself prepared," Jorge said.

"I wouldn't mind beating the f****** living s*** out of that, what's that little m***** Irish that sells whiskey? I wouldn't mind beating the s*** out of him or the other f****** dude from across the pond, Leon [Edwards]."

"Either one of those two dudes, you know, I wouldn't mind, man. I got a little bit of unfinished business."

More on Leon in a minute ... but first, Jorge explained why he believes Conor would never sign on the dotted line.

"I know Conor's b**** ass ain't taking the fight because he ain't never accepted that fight." Masvidal said, "and it's for a reason. I'm a stand-up fighter. I'm better than him at the stand-up. I'm a little bigger than him, and I'm a lot meaner than that coward."

As for Leon Edwards, their beef goes back years, culminating in a March 2019 backstage incident after a Fight Night when Jorge lumped Rocky up after they exchanged words.

Gamebred famously described the moment as giving Edwards a "three-piece and a soda."

Jorge says Dana White's promotion is aware he'd be down to return if the opp made sense.

And, Masvidal says when he stepped away from fighting, he told Dana White's promotion that he'd be down to make the walk again if the opp made sense.

"I told the UFC, if you put the right fights in front of me, I'll take them. So they know I'm open to kicking Conor's teeth. And, you know, I just know he's probably not going to take the fight."

If Leon and/or Conor do sign on the dotted line, Jorge says "either one of those fights would be the biggest fight of the year."

Masvidal left us with a final message for McGregor.