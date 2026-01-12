Conor McGregor Says Psychedelic Treatment Gave Him 'Intense' Need To Get Married

Conor McGregor is opening up on why he finally tied the knot with his longtime partner, Dee Devlin ... explaining he woke up from psychedelic treatment with a "most intense need" to get married.

Notorious -- who went to Mexico late last year to take Ibogaine to address brain trauma -- laid it all out in an Instagram post on Monday ... detailing the significance of exchanging vows on December 12 at 12:12 PM at the Vatican's Chapel of Santo Stefano degil Abissini.

Conor said there were several "signs of divine orchestration" that made it the perfect moment to meet Dee at the altar ... even though he did not plan it that way.

"I awoke from the treatment I underwent in Mexico with the most intense need to wed Dee, on this day, and in the Vatican," Conor said. "So I set about it with great urgency! It is clear this was not coincidence."

"God’s hand guided every detail, confirming His blessing on our union and His presence in my life."

Conor said "serving God" is his top priority ... then follow his wife, four children and his parents.

Conor and Dee have been together since before he was a household name -- but he only popped the question in 2020.

As for the treatment, Conor called it "incredible, intense, and absolutely eye-opening."

Conor said back in November he was shown what his death would look like and how his loved ones would be impacted by it ... but God came to him and showed him the light.