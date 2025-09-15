Conor McGregor Ends Presidential Campaign in Ireland

Conor McGregor is tapping out of his presidential campaign in Ireland ... saying after talking to his family and reflecting on the situation, it's simply not the right thing for him to pursue at this time.

The UFC superstar released a long statement on his social media page on Sunday ... making it clear that even though he will not be running this time around, it is by no means the end of his political career.

"I will continue to serve my people by using my international platform to promote Irish interests abroad, to strengthen our economic opportunities, and to advocate for transparency and responsibility in public life at home."

McGregor went on to say the conversation he sparked by his interest in the position -- and the hoops hopefuls have to jump through in order to get on the ballot -- will also continue.

Play video content 9/4/25

"My first venture into politics, and although I have chosen to withdraw this round, meaningful progress has been made," he added.

"I want to assure the people of Ireland that this will not be my last election. You will see me canvassing again in the future, fighting for your rights and representing the best interests of our nation."

The 37-year-old completed his statement by saying it is "not the end, but the beginning" of his foray into politics ... and he's hellbent on improving the lives of Irish people "with dedication and integrity."