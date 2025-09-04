Conor McGregor Gives Passionate Speech, Urges Fans For Support In Presidential Pursuit

Play video content

Conor McGregor has taken to the streets to campaign for change in Ireland ... giving a passionate speech outside the government buildings and pleading with his fans to help him get on the presidential ballot.

Notorious released the nearly two-and-a-half-minute-long monologue in Dublin on Thursday ... bashing the current officials for, in his eyes, dropping the ball.

"In these times, this government has cost us our peace of mind, our security, our hope for the future and the general well-being of Irish citizens nationwide has decreased dramatically," McGregor said.

One of his biggest problems? The rise in childhood homelessness ... calling the issue "incompetent failure of future generations."

McGregor also claimed tourism has declined, while crime is on the rise.

"Ireland, as a master of martial combat, a solution-driven man, you will hear me speak on a problem but once -- then it is action toward solution."

"A president face-to-face with government officials with only one priority -- to ensure that the country our founding fathers gave their life for is strictly adhered to on behalf of its citizens."

McGregor recently claimed he had all the support he needed to continue his crusade ... but with his plea to get his supporters to contact local officials on his behalf, it sounds like he hasn't yet secured the endorsement of four of the 31 councils or 20 TDs and senators required to get on the ballot.