Conor McGregor Launches Petition To Make Presidential Ballot In Ireland

Conor McGregor is taking matters into his own hands in his quest to become Ireland's next president -- launching a petition to land on the ballot without nominations from other politicians.

Notorious went live with the campaign minutes ago ... penning a letter to the citizens of Ireland and the Irish diaspora.

"I, Conor McGregor hereby declare my intention to seek the esteemed office of President of Ireland," the UFC superstar said Monday. "The current constitutional framework however presents a significant barrier to democratic participation."

McGregor -- who has been outspoken on his political beliefs in recent years -- explained in order to be considered a candidate, he must have nominations from 20 members of the Oireachtas or four county councils ... and he apparently did the math, and it ain't looking good for his cause.

But McGregor isn't tapping out -- instead, he wants to change the rules.

"This system, while intended to ensure a degree of political influence among candidates, inadvertently restricts the direct voice of the Irish electorate," he said.

"In light of this, I propose a petition advocating for a modification of the nomination process to allow my name be included on the ballot. I contend that the citizens of Ireland, both at home and abroad, should have the unhindered right to determine the candidates who appear on the presidential ballot."

McGregor -- who has made plenty of headlines for things outside of politics recently -- is asking his supporters to sign the petition ... saying doing so will be a win for democracy.