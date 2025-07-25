Conor McGregor's Ireland Bar Catches Fire

Conor McGregor's The Black Forge bar caught fire on Friday morning ... but the UFC superstar just revealed his pub sustained no significant damage in the blaze.

Law enforcement in Ireland says flames licked the Dublin establishment at around 3 AM ... though firefighters were able to put it all out before it ripped through the place.

So some rat tried to burn the black Forge Inn.



Jealousy is a terrible thing!



Conor McGregor has built 100s of homes for Irish people,



Conor McGregor has built 100s of homes for Irish people,

and given millions to charity.

No injuries were reported ... and an investigation into how it all started is underway.

McGregor -- who's currently still yachting off the coast of Europe -- said in a video from his boat his watering hole is "open for business" despite the issue ... without a scratch "on her."

"You wouldn't get through it with a rocket launcher!" he said ... before adding, "She's spotless!"

McGregor cracked a beer in celebration in the clip.

It's actually the second time the fighter's bar has caught fire since he bought in 2019 ... back in 2022, it also sustained minimal damage in a blaze.