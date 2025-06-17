Conor McGregor Punches Club Patron In Ibiza, Caught On Video

Conor McGregor unloaded vicious punches on a club patron in Ibiza this week ... with video showing the former UFC superstar striking a man twice during the violent altercation.

In a clip obtained by The Sun, Notorious appeared to be enjoying a night out with friends at Pacha around 5:53 AM on Tuesday ... when at one point, he leaned in and communicated with someone standing below him.

Shock moment Conor McGregor knocks man out with TWO punches in Ibiza nightclub pic.twitter.com/NclBkDuSGF — The Sun (@TheSun) June 17, 2025 @TheSun

Whatever was said apparently didn't sit well with the 36-year-old fighter ... 'cause he went into MMA mode and attacked the guy with two clean left hooks.

The patron lost balance and fell back ... but the footage cuts out shortly afterward.

According to the outlet, McGregor's night wasn't entirely disrupted over the incident ... as he was allowed to keep doing his thing, while the patron was kicked out of the venue.

This is par for the course for McGregor -- he's no stranger to trouble ... but it's unclear if he'll face any legal consequences for this incident.

McGregor hasn't fought in the Octagon since his loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.