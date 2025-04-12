Conor McGregor 'Proud and Excited' Over New Girl Group, Grammys in Sight

See You at the Grammys!!!

Conor McGregor says he's stoked to have girl group Sweet Love on his label's roster ... and, he's got Grammy gold on the brain.

ICYMI ... Conor -- who started the record label Greenback Records last year -- recently signed Sweet Love, a musical quartet boasting more than 1 million followers on TikTok.

The UFC fighter and businessman tells TMZ ... "I am proud and excited for Sweet Love - they are headed for mega stardom."

He adds that Hollywood better get ready for them ... 'cause next year they plan on bringing home a couple Grammys!

Sweet Love's drawing comparison to the Spice Girls in the UK ... and, they sat down for an interview with the Daily Mail -- during which they talked about their whirlwind rise to fame, from not performing at all in public to playing massive arenas.

The group's debut single "Bad Guy" came out Friday ... and, the ladies told DM they wanted to make a song all about having trouble dating nice guys -- so, instead you trade in nice dudes for bad boys.