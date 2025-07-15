Conor McGregor Unbothered By Alleged Nude Leak During Birthday Festivities

Play video content Instagram/@thenotoriousmma

Conor McGregor doesn't seem to have a care in the world as he celebrates his 37th trip around the sun -- his birthday festivities are going strong ... despite trending worldwide for his alleged private pics getting plastered all over social media.

The UFC superstar had a helluva Monday -- rapper Azealia Banks accused him of sending "unsolicited" nude photos and instructing her not to "be a rat" about it ... and provided alleged proof of his actions to go with it.

Banks later claimed it's been a mutual interaction between the two for nearly a decade ... saying, "Me and Conor McGregor have been sending each other unsolicited nudes since 2016. LOL."

"I have never met the leprechaun but today is his birthday and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out the candle."

All that being said, McGregor isn't letting the ordeal get in the way of his party plans ... as he shared several pics and vids from aboard a yacht in Sardinia on Tuesday, proudly displaying a luxury watch, flowers, balloons, a cucumber water facial and his young son.

Earlier in the week, McGregor was spotted getting cozy with a mystery woman -- not his longtime partner, Dee Devlin -- on the beach in Florida.

While some fans speculated there might be some relationship issues going on, Devlin extended birthday wishes to her man on social media.

Devlin has remained firm in McGregor's corner through all his troubles ... and passionately defended him after he was found liable for assault in a civil rape case.