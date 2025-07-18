Conor McGregor, Fiancée All Smiles On Yacht Amid UFC Star's Alleged Nude Leak

Play video content Instagram / @thenotoriousmma

Conor McGregor and his fiancée don't seem worried one bit about the UFC superstar's junk allegedly making its debut on social media this week ... with the two enjoying their time together on a yacht -- and Dee Devlin specifically looking happy as could be.

Many wondered if Devlin -- who got engaged to McGregor in 2020 -- would be livid over the recent drama surrounding her man ... especially after rapper Azealia Banks claimed he slid into her DMs with "unsolicited" nude pics.

He was also spotted cozying up with another woman on a beach this week ... but McGregor didn't seem fazed by the chatter -- going through with his birthday celebrations as planned.

Turns out Devlin seems just as unbothered ... 'cause the Irish fighter shared a clip of her on board a boat with him on Friday, showing her soaking up the bright sun in her red-hot bikini.

McGregor also made sure to zoom in on his name tattooed under Devlin's boob.

By the way, their kids are also on the yacht with them ... so it really is a McGregor family affair.

Sticking by her man is something Devlin is known for -- Dee was there for Conor when he didn't have two nickels to rub together ... and supported him through his civil rape case, which a jury found him liable for assault.