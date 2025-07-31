Conor McGregor Loses Appeal In Civil Sexual Assault Case
Conor McGregor Loses Appeal In Civil Sexual Assault Case
Conor McGregor has lost his appeal in his civil sexual assault case.
A Court of Appeal in Dublin, Ireland, rejected the UFC superstar's appeal on Thursday morning ... with a three-judge panel reportedly dismissing his claim "in its entirety."
McGregor was sued by Nikita Hand several years ago, alleging the famed fighter forced himself on her at a hotel following a 2018 Christmas party.
McGregor vehemently denied the allegations ... but in November, a jury found him liable for assault. The 37-year-old was ordered to pay roughly $250,000 in damages.
McGregor launched his appeal in February after he adamantly stated on his X page, "Justice and truth will prevail!"
Hand was reportedly in attendance for the judges' ruling Thursday. McGregor was not.
Conor has spent the majority of his summer on a yacht -- and was just recently seen drinking a beer on the open waters to celebrate his bar surviving a fire. So far, no public comment from him on Thursday's ruling.