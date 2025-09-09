Conor McGregor Welcomes Donald Trump Jr. As Business Partner

Conor McGregor has a new cornerman in one of his business pursuits ... it's none other than Donald Trump Jr.!!

Mixed Martial Arts Group (MMA.Inc) -- a company backed by the UFC superstar -- announced POTUS' son as its newest strategic advisor on Tuesday ... a move that has Notorious stoked.

"Don is a globally recognized business leader with a deep passion for martial arts and for the coaches and small business owners who are the backbone of this sport," McGregor -- the company's key investor -- said.

"With Don joining our team, I couldn't be more excited about the future we're building together at MMA.INC."

For those who don't know, the company focuses on growing the sport through participation and engagement ... with hopes of turning fans into trained mixed martial artists and experts in the process.

Don Jr. spoke about teaming up with the org. ... saying UFC is proof the sport is getting more and more popular by the day -- which is creating a "commercial boom" for local gyms, coaches and businesses all over.

"I am deeply passionate about supporting small business owners to thrive and am eager to help MMA.INC connect these businesses with fans who want to learn, train, and push themselves to be their best," Don Jr. said.

The partnership isn't too surprising -- the Trumps have major ties to UFC and Dana White ... with The Donald helping the promotion by hosting fights at his venues.

The Prez and White are thick as thieves ... and the two have attended UFC events together in the past.

McGregor has also openly supported Trump ... even visiting the White House earlier this year.

The timing is interesting, too ... as McGregor has his own presidential aspirations in Ireland.