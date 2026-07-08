Marcellus Wiley Sued For $500K Months Before Domestic Violence Arrest

Marcellus Wiley had a different legal issue facing him before he was arrested for domestic violence ... a bank sued him for allegedly failing to pay back a half-million-dollar loan.

According to the suit -- filed back in December 2025 -- Marcellus and his company, "Dat Dude Entertainment," took out a loan from Preferred Bank in May 2023 with the promise of paying it all back after one year.

The bank says it never got the money -- or any of the accrued interest payments it says it's owed ... despite agreeing to give Marcellus several extensions until December 2025 to pay it back.

As we reported ... the former NFL player was arrested in Florida on the Fourth of July and booked on a charge of domestic battery. His wife, Annemarie Wiley, said he poked her in the cheek and threatened to kill her. Marcellus has denied the allegations against him.

Annemarie told police she wanted her husband kicked out of their room due to her fear that he might get physical again. She told cops she planned to divorce him when she returned home to Los Angeles.

Annemarie has since filed for divorce and was granted a no-contact order against Marcellus ... and, in her docs, she accused him of raping her in 2012.