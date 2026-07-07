Marcellus Wiley's Alleged College Sexual Assault Victim Using His Wife's Claims Against Him

Ex-NFL star Marcellus Wiley's sexual assault accuser is trying to use his recent domestic violence arrest against him in court ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Janine de Novais and her legal team submitted exhibits related to Marcellus' recent arrest to support their effort to compel Columbia University to hand over documents they believe will help them with their case against Marcellus. Janine is suing Marcellus, claiming he raped her in a dorm room in 1994 when they were both students at Columbia.

Janine's legal team attached the complaint and a no-contact order entered in the case about Marcellus' wife, Annemarie Wiley, claiming he threatened to kill her and poked her in the face during an argument in a Florida hotel room.

As TMZ first reported, Marcellus was arrested after he and his wife spoke to officers.

When Janine filed her lawsuit back in 2023, Marcellus denied the rape claims and said he planned to countersue for defamation ... but it does not appear a countersuit has been filed as of yet.

As TMZ first reported, Annemarie filed for a restraining order after Marcellus' arrest. In docs, she claimed he has been violent throughout their relationship and raped her multiple times.