Disneyland's Tiana's Bayou Adventure Suffers Second Child Ride Incident

Another child allegedly got out of a log on Disneyland's Tiana's Bayou Adventure over the weekend, marking the second reported incident on the waterfall ride in about a month ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the incident happened Saturday night, when a cast member monitoring the attraction on CCTV saw the child leave the log and immediately initiated an emergency ride stop.

We're told the ride was temporarily shut down following the incident.

Our sources say the employee's quick response allowed the ride to be halted before the situation could escalate further.

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The incident comes about a month after a 13-year-old exited a log on Tiana's Bayou Adventure, falling down the 50-foot waterfall. We first obtained video of the incident, which resulted in the guest being taken to a hospital.