Woman Dies After Riding Universal Orlando's Revenge of the Mummy Roller Coaster

Another theme park death ... this time at Universal Studios in Orlando, where a woman died after riding the Revenge of the Mummy roller coaster.

The woman became unresponsive after going on the ride Nov. 25 and she was transported to a local hospital, where she died ... according to a report issued Thursday from the Florida Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services.

The woman's identity was not revealed ... the consumer services reports are updated quarterly by Florida officials and they include only minor details about medical incidents each quarter at Universal, Walt Disney World, Legoland, Sea World, and Busch Gardens.

Revenge of the Mummy is an indoor roller coaster with a 39-foot drop ... and goes as fast as 40 MPH.

Since 2004, there have been 21 reported incidents involving Revenge of the Mummy ... according to WFLA-TV.